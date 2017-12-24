Carter blasts sloppy Moneys

Have your say

Dave Carter blasted Moneyfields’ sloppy defending after their 3-1 defeat at Kempston Rovers in the Southern League east division.

And the manager expects his team make amends in their Hampshire derby against Fleet Town at Dover Road on Boxing Day (3pm).

Moneys took an early lead at Kempston but carelessly conceded twice as half-time approached.

A third goal just before the hour mark killed off the visitors’ hopes.

‘We were not good enough in both boxes,’ said Carter.

‘The goals we conceded were sloppy and we failed to take our chances.

‘If we had taken our chances then we would have been out of sight before they even realised we were there.

‘We could have had four or five before they got on the scoresheet.

‘Then we gave the ball away in a poor area to concede the first.

‘After that we gave away a poor free-kick on the edge of our box.

‘This allowed them to manage the game in the second half.

‘We had to push forward looking for an equaliser and they hit us on the break.’

Moneys drew first blood in the 11th minute with a goal from Joe Briggs.

The ball was played down the line to Ryan Pennery. He flicked it back to Briggs who scored with a well-struck drive into the far corner.

But that was as good as it got for the visitors.

On 38 minutes a ball over the top rebounded to Jermaine Ivy and his volley took a wicked deflection before nestling in the bottom corner.

Luke Heneghan then curled a quality free-kick into the top corner on the stroke of half-time.

Any hopes of a fightback were killed off by the home side’s third goal.

Alex Pike’s first game back in charge at Gosport Borough ended in a 1-0 defeat at fellow Southern League premier division strugglers St Ives Town.

A second-half goal proved enough to send the Privett Park outfit home empty-handed.

Borough are in Hampshire derby action at Basingstoke Town on Boxing Day (3pm).