Carter: Moneys schedule taking its toll

Moneyfields battled to a goalless draw at Uxbridge in the Southern League east division.

It was a fourth game in eight days for the weary visitors.

Dave Carter admitted the tough schedule is biting deep into his squad’s resources.

‘We were very tired and all the games we have had to play is starting to take its toll,’ said the boss.

‘I can’t fault the lads and their effort. They are just having so much taken out of them.

‘Defensively we coped okay but lacked a bit of oomph in the attacking third.

‘We could never quite find the final pass to open Uxbridge up.

‘There were no clear-cut opportunities and all we had were half-chances.

‘If the lads could have given an extra five per cent we would have won the game.

‘I couldn’t ask anymore of them fitness-wise, though.’

The best first-half chance fell to Sam Pearce, who got on the end of a great cross from 18-year-old Max Smith only to head wide.

After the break, Curtis Da Costa also missed the target with a header.

Meanwhile, the Moneys defence easily dealt with Uxbridge’s long-ball game.

Carter added: ‘We dominated possession and our goalkeeper didn’t have a save to make.’

Moneys have another three games this week – starting with the visit of Ashford Town to Dover Road on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

In a dress rehearsal for the Hampshire Intermediate Cup final, Liphook beat Paulsgrove 2-0 in the Hampshire Premier League senior division.

It was only the third defeat of the season for Grove.

The two sides meet again in the cup final on Friday, May 4 at Westleigh Park.

Elsewhere in the senior division, Hayling United won 3-0 at Sway.

All the damage was done in the first half.

Liam Jeram, Luca Williams and Matt Low all struck for the Humbugs before the break.

Fleetlands secured their senior division status for another season by winning 3-2 at Winchester Castle.