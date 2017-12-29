Carter wants Moneys to repeat excellent tally so far in Southern League

Have your say

DAVE CARTER is urging Moneyfields to end the year on a high as they travel to Ashford (Middlesex) in the Southern League east division tomorrow (3pm).

The fourth-placed Moneys were disappointed to draw 1-1 at home against lowly Fleet Town on Boxing Day.

It was a game Carter felt his side were unlucky not to win, especially given they took a 1-0 lead early on.

But in difficult conditions with rain and wind making it tough they were unable to press home their advantage.

Instead Fleet hit back to take a point.

‘We had enough chances to win the game but just couldn’t get a second goal to kill them off,’ said the Moneys boss.

‘Then they equalised with a disputed penalty.

‘The pitch was terrible and acted as a great leveller.

‘Both teams had chances in the first half because defenders were slipping up.

‘At the end Sam Pearce and Steve Hutchings had efforts cleared off their goal line.

‘We have picked up 42 points from the first 22 games and have to be happy with that.

‘If we can match that in the second half of the season then we will be in the play-offs.

‘That would be a great achievement in our first season at this level.

‘Also, apart from Beaconsfield all the other sides in the top 10 have to visit Dover Road.

‘We will be aiming to turn our home into a fortress again.’

The visitors are boosted by the return of Lewis Fennemore from suspension and Hawks loanee Marley Ridge from injury.

Experienced forward Dan Wooden is also in contention after his hamstring problems.

Wooden came through 60 minutes against Fleet without any reaction.

Carter feels Moneyfields have got over their difficult time when they were struggling with suspensions.

He added: ‘Hopefully we have got through our rocky spell. We are in good shape heading into the new year with players coming back.

‘Having Dan Wooden back with all his experience gives us a big boost.

‘He just needs to strengthen his hamstring and increase his match fitness.

‘On his day he can prove to be a match-winner for us.

‘The first half of the season has been more than encouraging.’

The game was originally on Monday but both teams agreed to move it forward to avoid clashing with new year celebrations.

‘It suits us because my players like a beer,’ added Carter.