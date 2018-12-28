Castles will help Fareham get on the attack… Horndean have to up work ethic

Have your say

Fareham Town are hoping to have a familiar face back in their ranks for their Wessex League premier division contest against Bashley on Saturday at Cams Alders (3pm).

Attacking wide-player Louis Castles looks set to rejoin the club from Horndean.

Manager Pete Stiles will draft him straight into the squad if the paperwork can be completed in time.

With their squad still badly hit by injury and unavailability Stiles admits he needs to get more players on board.

The Reds manager said: ‘We have got players missing but it has been like that all season.

‘Louis is a good little player and will bring a bit more experience into the squad.

‘We are in danger of getting sucked into the relegation dogfight.

‘A gap is starting to open up and we have to make sure we don't get left behind.

‘If we can get two or three wins then that will see us climb the league.’

The Reds are without Curt Robbins, who is injured, and Craig Hardy due to suspension.

Michael Birmingham called his Horndean players in for extra training ahead of their trip to Hamble Club (3pm).

He is looking for a reaction following their home defeat against Hamworthy United.

The Deans boss said: ‘At the moment too many players are not meeting the standards I expect from them.

‘Too much of our passing football has lacked purpose.

‘We need to work harder, particularly at scoring goals.’

Horndean hope to have Ash Howes and Louis Edwards back involved.

Mick Catlin has urged AFC Portchester to cut out the defensive errors as they welcome Alresford Town to the Crest Finance Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

‘We have got to tighten things up at the back,’ said the Royals manager.

‘To score three goals at Portland and lose in the League Cup was very disappointing.

‘We also lost 4-3 at Alresford earlier in the season so we need to get our defending right.

‘We are a young side and recently some of the decision making has baffled me.

‘Though good with the ball we have not been so good without it.’

Liam Kimber and Max Davies are expected to make their debuts.

Baffins Milton Rovers boss Steve Leigh intends to make a few changes for Saturday’s trip to Cowes Sports (3pm).

It is an opportunity to ensure some players are able to get match action.

He said: ‘I have a few players who need some game time.

‘We didn't perform well in our last game, though we did get a draw.

‘All I am looking for is a positive performance.’