AFC Portchester boss Mick Catlin admits the pressure is on after yet another defeat.

The Royals suffered a 3-1 home defeat against unbeaten league-leaders Sholing.

Without a win since Christmas Catlin’s side have found themselves falling down the league.

They started the season with genuine promotion ambitions.

Catlin accepts it isn’t an ideal situation.

He said: ‘I suppose if you haven’t won for 11 games everything is on the line.

‘That is the chairman’s domain and I am sure he is as unhappy about the situation as I am.

‘Like it our not we are looking over our shoulders and are in a relegation battle.

‘We have to start winning.

‘At present we are 10 points above the second relegation spot with nine games left to play.

‘It will take a bit more grit and a few players need to step up to the plate.’

Against Sholing all the Royals could manage was a late consolation goal scored from the spot by Steve Ramsey.

A second-half goal from substitute Max Paddon earned Baffins Milton Rovers a 1-0 win at Bemerton Heath Harlequins.

Paddon struck in the 72nd minute, converting a cross at the far post following good combination work between Tommy Leigh and Callum Dart.

Earlier Jason Parrish missed a penalty, firing straight at the goalkeeper on the stroke of half-time.

Steve Leigh was pleased with a second successive win.

The Baffins boss said: ‘We did well to come away with all three points in a tough, bruising encounter.

‘When you play teams at the bottom it is always going to be a battle.

‘We were not at our best but man for man we did enough to deserve the three points.’

Goals from Lewis Stockford and Gary Austin earned Fareham Town a vitally important 2-1 win at Team Solent.

A Jack Maloney penalty got Horndean back to winning ways with a 1-0 home success against Bashley.

In division one goals from Liam Callaghan (two) and Callum Laycock helped United Services Portsmouth edge to a 3-2 win against AFC Stoneham at the Victory Stadium.

Petersfield Town crashed to a 3-0 home defeat against Newport IOW.