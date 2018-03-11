Catlin: Portchester punished for slow start

Have your say

AFC Portchester had their promotion ambitions dented by a 3-0 defeat at Blackfield & Langley in the Wessex League premier division on Saturday.

Three first-half goals left the Royals with a second-half mountain to climb against the title-chasers.

And while the visitors improved in the second period, they couldn’t find a way back into the contest.

‘We paid the price for a poor first half,’ said joint-manager Mick Catlin.

‘In the first half we never got to grips with them.

‘Their goals put us on the backfoot and we were dead and buried by half-time.

‘Credit to the lads for digging in after that but we never really created anything.’

The rest of the top-flight fixtures were postponed.

In division one, goals from Lewis Beale and Josh Smith set United Services on their way to a 2-0 win over Whitchurch United at the Victory Stadium.

In a keenly-fought contest, Beale gave the Sailors a 12th-minute lead with a fine drive.

Smith extended that advantage on 33 minutes with a close-range tap-in.

Clanfield suffered penalty shootout heartbreak in their Hampshire Intermediate Cup semi-final against Liphook United at Peel Park.

The hosts led twice – through Jack Eyre and Matt Rowland – before a 96th-minute goal sent the game to spot-kicks.

Liphook held their nerve to win the shootout 5-4.

In the Hampshire Premier League senior division, goals from Callum Britton, George Callard and Luke Rogers gave Locks Heath a 3-0 win at Hayling United.

Fleetlands stormed to a 3-1 win at Hedge End Rangers courtesy of goals by Jake Alford, Luke Vhearbolt and Jordan Sullivan.

n Bognor made the long trip to Concord Rangers in National League South only for the pitch to fail an inspection an hour before the kick-off.

n Moneyfields were spared the journey to Egham in the Southern League east division after their game was postponed on Saturday morning.