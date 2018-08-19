Clean break for Moneyfields in winning start

Have your say

Moneyfields are aiming to put their disciplinary problems behind them after toasting a winning start to the Southern League division one south campaign.

The Copnor outfit cruised to a 3-1 victory over Barnstaple Town at Dover Road on Saturday.

And boss Dave Carter was delighted with his side’s performance.

‘We didn’t pick up a single booking and are determined to put last season’s discipline problems behind us,’ he said.

‘It is an area that cost us a place in the play-offs last year.

‘The players have been left in little doubt we won’t allow it to blight our season again.

‘They have been urged to make a fresh start.

‘Apart from one lapse in concentration I couldn’t have asked for a better start.

‘We dominated the game from start to finish.’

Playing a high-pressing game and keeping possession well, Moneys soon created chances.

The hosts deservedly hit the front after 15 minutes when a long clearance by goalkeeper Steve Mowthorpe was flicked on by Sam Pearce.

And debut-making Lloyd Rowlatt, signed from Pagham, showed great touch before crossing for Lewis Fennemore to convert from close-range.

Before half-time, creator Rowlatt had turned goalscorer – heading in a Pearce cross to extend the lead.

Moneys continued where they left off in the second half and a good passing move ended with Joe Briggs stroking home a third goal.

A poor back-pass by Dan Woodward let the west country visitors in for a consolation with 10 minutes to go.

Carter added: ‘Hopefully we have greater strength in depth this season.

‘The aim is to be up there challenging for the play-offs again.’

Bognor maintained their unbeaten start in the Bostik League premier division with a 3-0 win over Bishop’s Stortford at Nyewood Lane.

Pompey loanees Dan Smith and Bradley Lethbridge did the damage in the final eighteen minutes.

Smith hit a double – one from the spot – after Lethbridge had given the Rocks a 72nd-minute lead.