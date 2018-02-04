Confidence crisis at Moneyfields

Have your say

Moneyfields’ slump continued with a 5-2 defeat at the hands of Hayes & Yeading at Dover Road.

The latest setback extended their run without a win to eight games.

Moneys are now eight points adrift of the Southern League east division play-off places.

‘We made pathetic, schoolboy errors at the back and got punished for them,’ said boss Dave Carter.

‘You can’t afford to ship goals like we are at the moment.

‘It has rocked our confidence a bit. We are starting to find out how different this league is to the Wessex premier.

‘Hayes & Yeading have invested heavily and are a good side.

‘We have a small squad and don’t have the budget or the facilities to do the same.

‘Somehow we have to find a way to get back to winning games.’

Moneys found themselves with a mountain to climb after gifting the visitors two goals in the opening seven minutes.

They hit back on 12 minutes when a low Curtis Thorne cross was turned into his own net by a defender.

But another error enabled Hayes to go into the break 3-1 ahead.

‘After conceding the two early goals we totally dominated for the rest of the half,’ added Carter.

‘We were still on top in the second period but then gave away two more poor goals.’

Sam Pearce grabbed a consolation for the hosts but it was far too little, too late.

United Services secured a 3-0 Wessex League division one win over Hythe & Dibden at Burnaby Road.

Liam Callaghan put the Sailors in charge with two goals in six minutes.

James Franklyn made sure of the win on 73 minutes – opening his account for the club with a good half-volley.

Sean Snelling missed a penalty for Services.

Hayling United stormed into the quarter-finals of the Hampshire Intermediate Cup with a 4-1 win at Montefiore Halls.

Second-half goals by Alex Shephard, Darren Ferguson and Michael Newman earned Clanfield a 3-0 win over Colden Common in the Hampshire Premier League.

Locks Heath endured a 7-0 thrashing at Bush Hill.

Fleetlands suffered a 3-0 reverse against Overton United at Lederle Lane.