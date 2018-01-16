Cup nostalgia: ‘Fantastic night’ for Hawks set up famous Anfield trip

Have your say

ON this day 10 years ago, the Hawks beat League One side Swansea 4-2 in a replay to earn a dream fourth-round trip to Anfield to face the might of Premier League Liverpool.

The Hawks got off to the perfect start on the night at Westleigh Park as they raced into a 3-0 lead.

Hawks players celebrate beating Swansea to earn a trip to Anfield

A Garry Monk own goal and strikes from Jamie Collins and Rocky Baptiste put them in command.

But Swansea hit back through Guillem Bauza and Jason Scotland, while Hawks keeper Kevin Scriven saved a Leon Britton penalty in between.

That left substitute Tom Jordan to seal the victory and set up the famous visit to Anfield.

Before attention turns to the 10-year anniversary of that memorable day out, here’s Shaun Gale’s reaction to the victory against the Swans as reported in The News...

Shaun Gale hailed his Hawks heroes after writing their own chapter of FA Cup history and grinned: Bring on Liverpool.

The proud Hawks boss saw his men grab a magnificent 4-2 win over League One leaders Swansea City in their FA Cup third-round replay to book a fourth round clash at the Anfield home of the Premier League giants.

Gale said: ‘It is truly unbelievable – what a fantastic night.

‘I told the players before the game that they had a chance of making history.

‘It was a massive opportunity and they don’t come around very often in football, but they grabbed it with both hands. I’m so proud of them.

‘I’m so pleased for everyone at the club.

‘People behind the scenes put in so much of their time, effort and money to keep this club going. Now this is payback for them.

‘It was a great Cup tie and my players have achieved something which is unbelievable. We’re in the fourth round of the FA Cup and we’re going to Anfield.

‘Anyone who thought the romance of the FA Cup was dead should have been at West Leigh Park for this game.

‘The dream was Anfield, but it wasn’t the reality until we made it and now we have.

‘There are lots of highs and lows in football and when the highs come along, you need to enjoy them.

‘We will certainly be enjoying this one.’