Curtis set for central Moneyfields role at Blackfield & Langley

Curtis Da Costa is set to step into the heart of the Moneyfields defence for tonight’s Southern League division one south game at Blackfield & Langley (7.45pm).

He comes in for Sam Pearce who was concussed in the 4-0 win at Mangotsfield United.

Pearce is out of hospital but is likely to be ruled out for a couple of weeks.

Dan Woodward, who was also in the wars, is expected to recover in time to make the trip to Gang Warily.

Woodward had to be substituted before half-time at Bristol after suffering a broken nose.

Manager Dave Carter accepts his side face a difficult challenge to come away with anything from Blackfield & Langley.

He said: ‘We can go there with a little bit of confidence after our good away win on Saturday.

‘They are second in the league though and going well.

‘Our league position is a false one because of our lack of league games.

‘If we were to win all our games in hand we could climb up as high as fourth.

‘We would rather have the points in the bag though.’

The visitors are also boosted by the increasing sharpness of Steve Hutchings.

He scored twice at Mangotsfield and is getting fitter by the game after returning from a 10-match ban. Carter added: ‘Having Hutch back makes such a difference.

AFC Portchester continue the defence of their Wessex League Cup title against Cowes Sports at the Crest Finance Stadium tonight (7.45pm).

Joint-manager Mick Catlin wants to see the Royals enjoy further cup success.

He said: ‘This is one of the few cups we are left in so want to do well again in it.

‘Winning is a good habit and we are looking to string a few good results together.

‘We beat Cowes 1-0 in the league earlier in the season in a tough game.

‘There is no doubt we can expect the same again.’

The home side expect to give a chance to wide player Reece Tupping.

The youngster has had some impressive performances with the reserves.

United Services Portsmouth are also in League Cup action against Petersfield Town at the Victory Stadium (7.45pm).