Deans told to forget demolition of Baffins

HORNDEAN have been warned not to live on past glory as they host Baffins Milton Rovers in their Wessex League premier division local derby at Five Heads Park (7.45pm).

At the start of the season Michael Birmingham’s side gave the Wessex new-boys a footballing lesson at the Kendall Stadium.

They completely outplayed Baffins on their way to a comprehensive 5-1 away win.

Boss Birmingham has told his players to forget about that.

He doesn’t want them to go into the match expecting an easy repeat of that comfortable victory.

‘We have to put the first game out of our mind,’ said the Deans boss.

‘The players can’t live off that one anymore.

‘This will be another tough derby.

‘I have known Steve Leigh, who has just taken them over, for years and he will have them well organised.

‘They will also be confident after their 5-0 win against Cowes Sports.’

The home side expect to give a debut to midfielder Louis Edwards who has signed from AFC Portchester.

Visiting manager Leigh believe his team can take confidence.

He said: ‘All I am looking for is another good performance.

‘This is the sort of game where players need to want the ball and can’t afford to hide away.

‘I want the players to go and enjoy the occasion.’

Apart from Tommy Leigh, who has had a recent knee operation, the visitors have a full-strength squad to choose from.

AFC Portchester start a busy week against Bournemouth Poppies at the Blanchard Wells Stadium (7.45pm).

On Thursday night they are expecting to take on Hayling United in the semi-finals of the Portsmouth Senior Cup.

Their third game is against Alresford Town at home in the premier division on Saturday.

‘If all the games take place then it will be a hectic time for us,’ said joint Royals boss Mick Catlin.

‘Two home games in the league provides a good opportunity to make up more ground on the leading teams.

‘It is important we keep up the momentum of recent weeks.’

The Royals received a blow, however, with a training ground injury to Joe Noakes.

He badly tweaked his knee ligaments and was taken from the ground in an ambulance.

The club and player are waiting to find out the extent of the damage.