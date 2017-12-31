Defeat leaves Moneys frustrated... Rams hit for six

Have your say

MONEYFIELDS ended the year bemoaning poor officiating as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Ashford Town (Middx) in the Southern League east division.

The visitors felt harshly treated when two critical decisions went against them midway through the second half.

After a goalless first half Dave Carter’s team fell behind on the hour to a highly-contentious goal.

Moneyfields believed they had cleared the ball from an almighty goalmouth scramble in front of their goal.

The referees assistant, however, signalled the ball had crossed the goal-line and the hosts were awarded the goal.

Six minutes later Brett Poate was adjudged to have handled in the area when the ball was hit at him from point-blank range.

Goalkeeper Steve Mowthorpe was emphatically beaten by the spot-kick leaving the visitors with a mountain to climb.

Substitute Ryan Pennery did pull a goal back in the last minute but it was too little too late.

There was no respite for Wessex League premier division basement side Petersfield Town who were thumped 6-0 at Sholing.

The Rams start the new year six points adrift at the bottom also having played more games than their closest rivals.

Fareham Town, who were due to take on Bemerton, and Baffins Milton Rovers, lined up to face Hamworthy, lost their opportunity to play with their games postponed following morning pitch inspections.

Paulsgrove took over at the top of the Hampshire Premier League senior division on goal difference after their 3-0 home win against Bush Hill.

Josh Parry put Paulsgrove ahead after 20 minutes and Danny Lane added a second goal before half-time.

Jimmy Hird confirmed the superiority for the home team with their third goal in the 74th minute.

The win puts Paulsgrove firmly in the driving seat in the race to secure the title in 2018 with five games in hand over joint-leaders Locks Heath.