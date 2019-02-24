Fareham and Portchester felt they could have snatched win but had to be content with draw

Have your say

The ‘El Creekio' derby spoils were shared between Fareham Town and AFC Portchester in a draw that Pete Stiles felt was fair.

The Reds manager didn’t think his team were on top of their game.

He said: ‘We were nowhere near our best, looked a bit leggy and weren’t sharp enough.

‘Recent games caught up with us a bit and we looked tired.

‘Having said that we did have three good opportunities to win it in the second half.’

The home side fell behind after eight minutes when Steve Ramsey cut inside and whipped a lovely shot into the net off the inside of the far post.

Goals from Curt Robbins and Simon Woods put the Reds in front at the break.

Ramsey struck again from a free-kick in the second half to ensure the points were shared.

Royals boss Mick Catlin admitted his side had a mixed day.

He said: ‘We were good in spells with the ball and not so good at other times.

‘Both the goals we conceded were sloppy.

‘It was a good hard-fought game and we were disappointed not to snatch a win at the end.’

Manager Steve Leigh admitted Baffins Milton Rovers need to cut out the mistakes after being held to a 1-1 home draw by Bemerton Heath Harlequins.

The boss said: ‘Having gifted the opposition the lead, we took an age to recover.

‘We keep getting punished for schoolboy errors and they are starting to costs us dearly.

‘Our goalkeeper Cameron Scott had very little to do but our decision making was poor.

‘We are in need of a win, and an ugly one at that, to get ourselves going again.’

Second-placed Horndean had to settle for a 1-1 draw at relegation battling Christchurch.

Sean McMonagle grabbed an equaliser for the visitors before half-time.

In division one a last-minute Jordan Geddes goal saw Petersfield Town snatch a 2-1 home win against Andover Town.

Earlier Matt Rowland had given them the lead after just five minutes.

United Services Portsmouth slipped to a 1-0 home defeat against Whitchurch United.