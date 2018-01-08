Fareham to mix it up as they eye silverware... Royals favourites

Have your say

PETE STILES intends to mix it up as Fareham Town get set for the Russell-Cotes Cup tie against Sholing at Cams Alders.

The Reds are unbeaten in their last seven games and will head into the Tuesday night game full of confidence (7.45pm).

In the last round they beat Gosport Borough 4-1.

That result will have helped to give the team added incentive to go on even further in the competition.

Stiles would love to see his side stay in with the chance of some silverware.

The Reds boss is confident he has enough players in his squad to cope with this and competing for points in the Wessex League premier division.

‘Obviously this is a competition we want and feel we can do well in,’ he said.

‘I have a reasonable-sized squad so this is an opportunity to exploit that.

‘It is a chance for me to make some changes and give some of my squad members a game.

‘Also it will enable me to freshen things up a bit at the same time.

‘Sholing are tough opponents but it is a game we are all looking forward to.’

The Reds showed in their 4-3 win at Petersfield Town that they can adapt to the heavy conditions they are likely to experience again.

Stiles admitted his side were forced to play a more direct game than they were normally used to but they managed it on the day.

‘It was important we kept our winning run going,’ said the Fareham boss.

‘A lot of other teams slipped up in the conditions and dropped points.

‘For us it was one of those games where you had to grab the points and get away.’

AFC Portchester will start as favourites to progress in their Tuesday tie against first division team AFC Stoneham at the Blanchard Wells Stadium (7.45pm).

The Royals got back on the winning track with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Bemerton Heath Harlequins in the Wessex League.

Hampshire Premier League minnows Paulsgrove are looking to cause an upset as they visit Wessex premier title chasers Andover Town.

The visitors can take a lot of encouragement from their recent performance against the Hawks in the Portsmouth Senior Cup.

Though they lost the tie 4-0 they earned a lot of plaudits for the football they played at Westleigh Park.

Paulsgrove got themselves back into the cup groove by reaching the fifth round of the Hampshire Intermediate Cup with a 1-0 win against Northwood St John on Saturday.