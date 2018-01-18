Fareham to shine against Deans.. Baffins keep looking up

Have your say

PETE STILES expects Fareham Town to show their best quality when they visit Horndean in the Wessex League premier division derby at Five Heads Park.

The Reds have picked up some of their best results against top eight sides this season.

Frustratingly, though, they have then let Stiles down against some of the lower sides in the league.

It is something the manager is struggling to understand.

On Saturday he expects the derby task when they face the Deans to ensure the players are right on top form (3pm).

‘We beat Portchester, Alresford and Sholing without conceding a goal,’ said the Reds boss.

‘Then we lose three games against lower teams and concede eight goals.

‘It is crazy and doesn’t make sense.

‘The players won’t need any geeing up for this one, though, because they all want to be involved in the derby.

‘We know we will be in for a battle.’

Horndean have not been at their best in recent weeks and manager Michael Birmingham will insist on seeing an improvement from his team.

Gordon McGhinn and Steve Leigh take charge at Baffins Milton Rovers.

Newport IW visit the Kendall Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

The pair have been drafted in for a few weeks while manager Louis Bell is away having surgery.

Bell has warned Baffins need to get back to winning.

‘We don’t want to be slipping any further down the league,’ he said.

‘A lot of talking has been done and now we need to see action.

‘The team needs to get back to the hard work, become more difficult to beat and start picking up points.

‘We have a couple of games in hand and if we win those it could take us up into the top 10.’

AFC Portchester travel to the Isle of Wight to face Cowes Sports at Westwood Park.

Joint-manager Mick Catlin believes the team are starting to show high levels and must maintain this consistently.

He said: ‘We want to string a few results together and get on a bit of a roll,’ he said.

‘It is time to show a bit of consistency.

‘We are looking to build on the good 3-1 win against Hamworthy.’

Joe Noakes is back from suspension for the Royals.

Goalkeeper Cameron Scott and centre half Matt Page are ruled out by injury.

In division one United Services Portsmouth travel to Romsey Town.