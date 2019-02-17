Fareham win eight-goal thriller to boost Wessex League premier division survival push

Have your say

Fareham Town picked up three precious points in a dramatic 5-3 Wessex League premier division win against nine-man Alresford Town at Cams Alders.

After falling behind to an early goal the Reds hit back through Gary Austin and Tom Settle to lead at the break.

The visitors levelled again three minutes after the break.

There was no let up in the drama as a deflected Ash Tattersall effort restored the lead.

Alresford went down to 10-men after a straight red card but still managed to peg the hosts back again.

With just four minutes left the visitors went down to nine men.

At the death Tom Settle grabbed his second goal and Simon Woods killed the game off in stoppage-time.

Horndean threw away a three-goal lead in their 3-3 draw against 10-man Bemerton Heath Harlequins.

A Sean McMonagle goal and a brace from Benny Read put the visitors in charge three minutes in to the second half.

Bemerton pulled a goal back but then had a player sent off.

Despite this the home side scored twice in the final 10 minutes to force the draw.

Charlie Searle saved a first-half penalty but AFC Portchester suffered a 2-1 defeat against Portland United at the Crest Finance Stadium.

The visitors took charge with two goals in the opening 12 minutes of the second period.

All the Royals could manage was a 77th-minute consolation goal from Matt Simm.

Baffins Milton Rovers’ poor run continued with a 3-1 defeat at Lymington Town.

Steve Leigh’s side found themselves trailing 2-0 after 18 minutes, the second goal coming from a contentious penalty.

Dale Mason reduced the arrears on the half hour but the New Forest side sealed the win on 68 minutes with their third goal.

In division one Cal Glen, Callum Laycock and and own goal enabled United Services Portsmouth to edge out Ringwood Town 3-2 at the Victory Stadium.

Petersfield Town slumped to a 3-0 home defeat against Amesbury Town.