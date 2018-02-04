Five-star start for Baffins bosses

Have your say

Baffins Milton Rovers returned to winning ways in the Wessex League premier division with a 5-0 defeat of Cowes Sports at the Kendall Stadium.

It was a successful start for new joint-managers Steve Leigh and Steve Weston.

The pair have taken over from former boss Louis Bell, who has left the club.

Leigh said: ‘We were at it from the off and it was a top-drawer performance.

‘The players are buying in to what we want to do.

‘On the pitch the team has done very well to get into this league.

‘Now they have to adjust to the wider demands and greater discipline required.

‘I have no doubt we will still be at this level next season.’

Jordan Neal scored a hat-trick with Chaz Gardner and Max Davis also getting on the scoresheet.

AFC Portchester came from behind to beat Petersfield Town 3-1 at the Blanchard Wells Stadium.

The Rams led 1-0 at the break through Ed Plackett.

But the Royals hit back with a brace from Dale Mason and another by substitute Bobby Scott.

‘The pitch was very difficult and we missed a few chances in the first half,’ said joint-manager Mick Catlin.

‘In the second half we moved up a gear and won comfortably at the end.’

Miles Everett scored twice but Horndean had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Amesbury Town at Five Heads Park.

Everett put the home side in charge striking twice in the opening 27 minutes.

Amesbury hit back either side of half-time.

Manager Michael Birmingham blamed his side’s inability to adapt to the conditions.

‘The pitch was very difficult and it was destroyed by the end,’ he said.

‘We were very naive and tried to play football on it – causing ourselves a lot of problems.

‘Sometimes you have to play ugly.

‘Amesbury were a set-piece side and in the end we were punished for giving away a free-kick.’

A Matt Simm goal 10 minutes into the second half earned Fareham Town an excellent 1-0 win at Brockenhurst.