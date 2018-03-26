Frustrating defeat for Moneyfields

Have your say

MONEYFIELDS had their play-off chasing chances dented by a 3-1 defeat at Bedford Town in the Southern League east division.

Two goals in the closing minutes dashed the hopes of Moneys.

Goalkeeper Steve Mowthorpe’s dismissal in stoppage-time completed the misery for Dave Carter’s side.

Carter had already been sent off by the referee at the end of the first half.

In a disastrous afternoon disciplinary wise the visitors also saw their physio banished from the dug-out.

Carter felt his side were badly treated by the officials.

He said: ‘I only asked the referee to stop being so petty and he sent me off.

‘For their final goal eight minutes into stoppage-time Brett Poate was completely pole-axed by the forward.

‘He ran through to score and Steve was sent off for making his feelings known to the referee.’

Bedford, who had won at Dover Road earlier in the season, took the lead after six minutes.

Sam Pearce, who played up front, levelled matters on the half-hour volleying in at the far post.

The game looked to be heading for a draw when Paul Benson pounced to put the home side ahead a minute from the end.

Then eight minutes into stoppage-time Moneyfield’s fate was sealed when they conceded a third goal and Mowthorpe was sent off in the aftermath.

The defeat leaves Moneyfields 11 points adrift of the play-off places but with two games in hand on sixth-placed Chalfont St Peter.

Moneys host Thame United at Dover Road tomorrow night (7.45pm).

Carter added: ‘It is important we keep going until the end of the season.’

In the Hampshire Premier League Paulsgrove continued their pursuit of the top two with a 2-0 win at Overton United.

Tommy Woodward and Danny Lane scored both in the first-half.

Luca Williams and Matt Low both grabbed a brace as Hayling United won 4-2 at Clanfield.

Mat Rowland and Alex Shephard notched the home goals.

In division one Ben Turk and Max Powell scored in AFC Petersfield’s 4-2 home defeat against Lyndhurst.