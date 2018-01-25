Frustrating time will fire Hawks up at Truro

Have your say

FRUSTRATED Hawks players will be eager to get the show back on the road when they travel to Truro.

It’s been a dismal time since the defeat at Dartford with rain wiping out of all the matches.

Manager Lee Bradbury wanted his players to have a quick chance to get back to winning ways but it hasn’t happened.

Now they must channel all their frustration into a positive performance and result at Truro in National League South on Saturday (3pm).

Bradbury believes if the Hawks take their chances against their sixth-placed hosts they can return with three points in the bag.

‘We have a system playing away from home that has worked well for us this season,’ he said.

‘At Dartford we created chances but unlike us we failed to take them.

‘The 1-0 defeat was disappointing but there was nothing wrong with the performance. We were firing on all cylinders.

‘Frustratingly since then we have seen our games called off.

‘That ruined our chances of getting the defeat out of our system as quickly as possible.

‘The players are frustrated but hopefully we can do that at Truro.

‘It seems a long time since we played and the players are all fired up and raring to go.’

Bradbury has a strong squad to choose from but is unlikely to change much if anything.

They did everything but put the ball in the net at Dartford.

Jason Prior should continue his role as target man up front with Wes Fogden playing off him.

Bradbury has to decide whether to include in-form goalscorer Matt Tubbs or leave him on the bench again.

In midfield the experience of Brian Stock could see him get the nod ahead of Theo Lewis.

Ryan Woodford, Ed Harris, Jordan Rose, Rory Williams and Dan Strugnell could all feature at the back.

‘We have been strong and competed well away from home this season,’ added Bradbury.

‘A lot of the battles in midfield have been won by us. That has allowed us to hit teams on the counter-attack.

‘Why change something that is going well?

‘Truro isn’t an easy place to go to and we certainly owe them one.

‘The last time we were in the same league they did the double over us.

‘It is a long haul, a 450 miles round trip and 12 hours on the coach.

‘For our two lads travelling from the Isle of Wight it will be something like a 20-hour day.

‘They will have to leave the island at 5.30am and probably won’t get back until 3am next morning.

‘It will all become that bit more bearable coming back if we have three points under our belts.’

Hawks: Young, Strugnell, Woodford, Harris, Rose, Williams, Stock, Carter, Fogden, Robinson, Tarbuck, Tubbs, Rutherford, Hayter, Lewis, Molyneux, Tuttle