Gale eyes progress as Hawks host Deans

The Hawks have switched Saturday’s friendly against Horndean to Westleigh Park (3pm).

Five Heads Park is not yet ready to host, leaving the Wessex League premier division Deans to continue their pre-season on the road.

Meanwhile Shaun Gale is eager to see the Hawks build on their encouraging display against Pompey last Saturday.

An 84th-minute Conor Chaplin strike handed the Blues a 2-1 win after Alfie Pavey had fired the hosts in front from the spot.

The Hawks assistant manager said: ‘The way we frustrated and made it difficult for Portsmouth, who are a very good side, was pleasing.

‘We showed good fitness levels and had a good shape.’

Horndean boss Michael Birmingham believes taking on a National League side will do nothing but good for his players.

‘It is fantastic for us to get the chance to play against the biggest non-league club in the area,’ he said.

‘We will be up against very good players who are at the highest tier of non-league football.

‘The gap is enormous and I am sure the Hawks will use it as a fitness session. For us, it is all about experience.’

The Deans opened their pre-season with a 1-0 win at Selsey with Harry Jackson grabbing the winner.

Moneyfields continue with a double-header against Baffins Milton Rovers at Dover Road.

The Southern League outfit entertain their Wessex League neighbours at 3pm with the two reserve sides meeting at 1pm.

Dave Carter was pleased with the way Moneys competed in their 3-0 defeat to a Pompey XI on Tuesday.

The boss said: ‘We did well until I started changing things around in the final 25 minutes

‘It was only then we started to lose a bit of shape. I am now looking for us to step things up and I will give a few more lads the chance to prove their worth.’

Fareham Town visit Western League premier division outfit Chipping Sodbury (3pm).

The Reds opened their pre-season campaign with a 1-0 win at Stockbridge as Ousman Saidy found the net.

Gosport Borough, who drew 2-2 with the Royal Navy on Wednesday, are without a game.