German addition can be so important for Hawks

LEE BRADBURY is waiting to see if the investment put into the Hawks Westleigh Park pitch in the last week will pay off.

Braintree Town are due to visit on Saturday (3pm).

It would be the first Vanarama National League South game for three weeks for the Hawks if they can get the game on.

After losing two home matches since Christmas due to a waterlogged pitch the club decided action was needed.

They brought in a company to treat the pitch using a Vogt geo tech injector, a new invention from Germany.

It was used prior to the midweek Hampshire Senior Cup game against Hamble Club which went ahead as scheduled.

Unfortunately the rain returned during the game which was the worst possible scenario for the pitch.

It cut up badly and by the end resembled a ploughed field.

Bradbury is hoping the damage can be repaired in time for the match which is fourth against fifth.

Firstly he wants the game to go ahead and secondly he wants the best possible playing surface for his team to play their favoured passing game.

He said: ‘We want to give ourselves the best chance possible of playing games,’ added the Hawks boss.

‘It is important not to fall any further behind with games.

‘There has been a lot more rain this season.

‘The pitch has been a problem and we needed to do something about it.

‘Psychologically the players need to keep playing.

‘We also don’t want to be falling out of the play-off places even though we’d have games in hand. Playing catch-up can be difficult. The playing surface is also key to us.

‘We have shown on good pitches, like at Bognor, what a good team we can be.

‘Our players like to get the ball down and play. At times because of our pitch we have had to adapt and change our style.’

Braintree will want to avenge a 3-1 home defeat earlier in the season.

All three Hawks goals in that game came from the penalty spot.

Despite the final score it was a close hard-fought affair.

The visitors have not been at their best recently but Bradbury reckons that makes them more dangerous.

He knows they will be looking to bounce back to form and finish their disappointing run.

‘Every team has a poor spell and they will be looking to turn things around,’ added the Hawks boss.

‘They are a hard-working enthusiastic team with a lot of pace. We have to make sure that their change of fortune doesn’t come against us.’

Bradbury has a fully fit squad to choose from apart from defender Dan Strugnell who is ill.

Hawks: Young, Rose, Woodford, Harris, Williams, Stock, Fogden, Carter, Lewis,Robinson, Tarbuck, Prior, Tubbs, Molyneux, Rutherford, Hayter, Tuttle