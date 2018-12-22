Goalless game for battling Baffins against Brockenhurst

DESPITE an action-packed game, it ended all-square for Baffins Milton Rovers in a goalless draw that was full of chances for both sides.

The visitors should have taken the lead in the opening minute when a long punt forward fell to James Thomson, who rifled wide when he should have done better.

Thomson was again involved for the visitors when he received the ball out wide, held off the challenge of Connor Saunders and fizzed the ball across the face of goal, only for Will Tickle to find the side-netting.

Tickle came closer midway through the half when he cut inside and unleashed a curling effort just past the far post.

Just after half an hour, Jason Parish played a neat ball through to Dale Mason, whose shot from inside the area was turned behind by visiting keeper Matt Taylor.

The game was then held up for a period of 10 minutes while referee Michael Taylor received treatment for an ankle injury before being replaced in the middle by Dez McCulloch.

Just as he did in the first half, Thomson had a chance to give the visitors the lead early in the second. However, having been found in the box he was somehow denied by home keeper Cameron Scott.

Just before the hour, Parish played the ball off for Harry Wedlake and his effort from outside the box went agonisingly wide at the far post.

Thomson was somewhat lucky to stay on the pitch after an off-the-ball incident on Tyler Yates.

Just after the hour, the visitors were awarded a free-kick and when Gregg King’s ball was flicked on, Matt Burt volleyed an effort against the post.

The hosts have keeper Scott to congratulate for keeping them level.

- PAUL EDWARDS