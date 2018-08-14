Gosport Borough grounded as Eagle soars

Have your say

Gosport Borough were beaten 1-0 by Southern League premier division south pacesetters Hartley Wintney on Tuesday night.

Liam Eagle netted from a first-half corner to give the north Hampshire outfit victory.

It was their second successive win and puts them top of the early standings in the division.

Borough, meanwhile, were brought back to earth following their opening-day triumph over Kings Langley at Privett Park.

Ryan Pennery had the visitors’ best chance of the first period – although the Hartley Wintney keeper was equal to it.

Player-boss Craig McAllister also curled an effort just wide.

Eagle then rose highest to head the home side in front on 38 minutes.

And despite McAllister rattling the woodwork and Pennery going close again after the break, the home side held out.

Borough will now refocus – with a trip to Merthyr Town on Saturday.

In the Bostik League premier division, Bognor beat Merstham 3-1.

Pompey loanees Bradley Lethbridge and Dan Smith – with an audacious chip – hit the target either side of a goal from former Blues prospect Chad Field.

Wessex League premier division outfit AFC Portchester were dumped out of the FA Cup in a 3-0 replay defeat to division one AFC Stoneham at the Crest Finance Stadium.

Luke Payne, Gari Judd and Harry Tremlett earned Petersfield Town a 3-1 win over Alton in division one.