Bognor slumped to a 4-0 defeat against Bostik League play-off-chasing rivals Haringey Borough at Nyewood Lane.

Goals from Tony Lee (2), George Barker and Ryan Pennery earned 10-man Gosport Borough an impressive 4-0 win at Hendon, giving them their third successive league win.

Moneyfields battled to a 1-1 draw in their Evo-Stik division one south contest at Cinderford Town.

Steve Ramsey grabbed a brace as AFC Portchester forced a 2-2 draw in their Wessex premier derby at Fareham Town.

Ramsey gave the Royals the lead before the Reds hit back via Curt Robbins and Simon Woods.

A second Ramsey goal slid in from a free-kick at the edge of the area ensured the points were shared.

Meanwhile, Horndean had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Christchurch, as United Services Portsmouth slipped to a 1-0 defeat against Whitchurch United.

- KEVIN RICKETTS