Gosport looking to strengthen ahead of Hereford test

Have your say

ALEX PIKE intends to strengthen his Gosport Borough squad ahead of the Southern League premier division clash against Hereford at Privett Park.

Central midfielder Joe Lea is expected to return to the club from Bognor and Pike insists other reinforcements are also on their way.

The boss knows his side faces the prospect of another challenging, difficult game against opponents pushing for the top when they meet on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

Borough have lost their past two games 5-0 and not scored a goal for six games.

Pike said: ‘We need a vastly improved performance from Saturday.

‘I don’t expect to go in at half-time and have to lecture my players about the basics of defending and attacking.

‘Though I have belief and trust in the players they have to start learning quickly.

‘They will be judged on their results and at the moment those are not good enough.

‘It is going to take a lot of hard work and some new faces.

‘My philosophy in all my years as a manager hasn’t changed.

‘When building a team you need to keep replacing the weakest link and by doing that you become stronger.

‘If you look at our present team there are a few links to be forged.’

Pike began his rebuilding last week by signing experienced striker Craig McAllister.

McAllister has come to the club as a player-coach and Borough are hoping to tap into his experience both on and off the pitch.

On his debut he gave Borough are greater physical presence up front and was able to hold the ball up.

Now Pike needs to find another striker to play off him.

Pike also recognises the need to bring players in through the spine of the team.

He needs a couple of central defenders and a midfield general.

For the time being, though, his current squad will need to show far greater resilience against Hereford.

‘We must make ourselves harder to beat,’ added the Borough boss.

‘At the moment we are not good enough in both boxes. We can’t keep clean sheets and are not scoring goals.

‘With Craig coming into the side I thought we created more chances in the first half hour against Tiverton than we have in recent games.’

Pike is confident 20-year old Lea will sign for the club.

Lea was at Southampton Academy as a youngster before having spells with Yeovil, Dorchester Town and Bognor.

He was on loan with Gosport for four months last season and made a good impression.

Borough intend to make a 9am pitch inspection on Tuesday to check the surface after the recent rain.

GOSPORT: Price, Cherrett, Watts, Wakely, Ward, Medway, Lea, Jackson, Stone, McAllister, Suraci, Breed. Subs: Lis, Onwaucwu, Davis, Mason, Paige