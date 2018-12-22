Gosport make it three and easy for King’s Langley

A Mitchy Weiss hat-trick condemned Gosport Borough to a disappointing 3-0 defeat at King's Langley.

Borough were left with a mountain to climb after the home side raced into a two-goal lead in the opening half hour.

Bognor bounced back to winning ways in the Bostik Premier League with a 2-0 local derby win at Worthing.

Dan Smith gave the Rocks a 56th-minute lead and Mason Walsh sealed the win with a late goal.

AFC Portchester crashed out of the Wessex League Cup in a 5-3 defeat at Portland United, as two late goals took the Dorset side through.

In the Wessex premier, Horndean slumped to a 1-0 defeat against 10-man Hamworthy United at Five Heads Park.

Fareham Town slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Cowes Sports at Westwood Park.

Meanwhile in division one, Petersfield Town were thumped 5-1 at Alton.

Will Essai grabbed the Rams’ consolation goal.