Gosport suffer postponement frustration

GOSPORT Borough were frustrated after their long trip to Bishop’s Stortford, to have the game called off 45 minutes before kick-off.

Borough boss Alex Pike was not happy to see his plans disrupted.

He said: ‘Bishop’s Stortford couldn’t get a referee in during the morning and left it to the match referee.

‘He arrived early and said the game could go ahead.

‘Unfortunately it carried on raining so he got both managers and captains together before making a decision.

‘Quite frankly the pitch by this time was unplayable.

‘It seems the gods are transpiring against us at the moment. We had four new players set to make their debuts and we were looking stronger than for some time.

‘Now it means we will have to make a long midweek trip back up here.’

The Hawks’ National League south division game against Gloucester City was called off in the morning due to a waterlogged pitch.

Rain also decimated the Wessex League games.

The derby between Horndean and Fareham Town, Baffins Milton Rovers versus Newport, Petersfield Town versus Brockenhurst and AFC Portchester’s trip to Cowes were all victims of the weather.