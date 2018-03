Have your say

Gosport Borough have signed Luca Wrightman.

He is a graduate of the Aldershot Town academy and can play either at right-back or as a winger. He spent the second-half of the 2016-17 season on loan at Canvey Island.

Wrightman goes straight into the Gosport squad for Saturday’s match at Hereford.

Also in the squad will be attacking midfielder Sam Lanahan who has joined from Dorchester.