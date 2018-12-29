Gosport win again and send Hartley haring home pointless

Gosport completed a perfect Christmas week with a second home win in four days as they saw off Hartley Wintney 1-0.

New signing George Barker was the goal hero in an open game that Borough probably just about deserved to win.

It was an important afternoon at a grey Privett Park, with Gosport starting the day 16th in the table and still a little too close for comfort to ther relegation zone.

But they had been buoyed by the 3-2 home win over Basingstoke on Boxing Day and a decent-sized crowd was present to see if they could make it two wins inside a week.

The game had a fairly scrappy start, with both teams carving out half-chances but neither really stamping their authority on proceedings.

It was turning into an open game and Tony Lee was prevented from giving Gosport the lead when he ran through and beat the keeper, only for a defender to clear off the line.

Hartley missed a great opportunity after that but it was Gosport who took the lead shortly before half-time.

Borough looking up not down

New boy BARKER was the scorer at the end of a spell of sustained pressure that saw Borough twice strike the woodwork.

Hartley might been level early in the second half when ex-Hawks player Marley Ridge set up Daniel Stewart, but Boro keeper Pat O’Flaherty saved.

The keeper was called on more than once to keep Gosport’s lead intact, although the hosts also had chances to make it 2-0.

Gosport begin 2019 with a New Year’s Day trip to Wimborne – another of the sides a little close to the wrong end of the table.

Success there would mean it has been an excellent festive season for the yellow and blues.