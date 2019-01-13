Great response from Baffins but victory is snatched away… Fareham fire five

Have your say

Steve Leigh was delighted with the response from his Baffins Milton Rovers players in their 2-2 Wessex League premier division draw against Alresford Town at the PMC Stadium.

After losing in the Vase and not playing well the home team had to show what they can do.

They did and only were denied by a late wonder goal in the draw.

It wasn’t the result they wanted but the way they players rallied showed what they are made of.

Baffins boss Leigh said: ‘The response from the players was just what we needed after our FA Vase exit.

‘I thought that we worked hard both as a team and as individuals.

‘We dominated the game for long periods and should have taken all three points.

‘Their late speculative effort would go over the bar or wide 99 times out of 100.

‘The players worked hard taking on board our frustrations from last week.

‘They showed the levels we should be at all the time.’

The visitors used their height advantage to take a 16th-minute lead with a header from a set-piece.

After half-time Baffins needed less than 60 seconds to make it 1-1.

Owen Haley got on the end of a corner to score from close-range.

Jason Parrish hit the crossbar before putting Rovers ahead.

The striker scored with a clever flick from a pinpoint Freeman William's cross.

A win looked on the cards until Alresford produced their late equaliser.

Simon Woods grabbed a hat-trick as Fareham Town stormed to a 5-0 win at Bemerton Heath Harlequins.

Lewis Stockford netted on his Reds debut and Scott Hamilton also found the net.

Traffic problems meant some of the Fareham players didn’t arrive until 15 minutes before kick-off.

But it wasn’t a big problem as they managed to recover well.

After a shaky start they soon settled down with Stockford and Hamilton scoring before the break.

It was Woods who dominated the second half.

The striker scored goals in the 66th and 69th minutes.

He burst clean through in the final minute to complete his hat-trick.

In division one United Services Portsmouth edged to a thrilling 4-3 home win against Folland Sports.

Liam Callaghan and James Franklyn both grabbed a brace.

Petersfield Town cruised to a 3-0 win against Laverstock & Ford at Love Lane.

Josh Sheehan, Harry Tremlett and Gary Judd scored for the Rams.