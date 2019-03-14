Have your say

Michael Birmingham has laid the gauntlet down to his Horndean players ahead of their Wessex League premier division contest against Alresford Town at Five Heads Park on Saturday (3pm).

The Horndean boss has challenged them to produce a big finish to their season.

He also wants to see a reaction following their 4-3 defeat at Lymington Town.

The Deans manager said: ‘The least said about the Lymington game the better. To score three goals away from home and come away with nothing was hugely disappointing.

‘In certain aspects of the game we were worse than an under seven team.

‘It was only the second game lost since before Christmas but we should be better than that.

‘The players have to knuckle down again and improve on that performance.

‘They need to stop passing the buck and take more responsibility.

‘We are not going to win the league and are not going to be relegated.

‘There is no way that I will allow the season to fizzle out.

‘With 27 points left to play for I am greedy and want them all.

‘The players will be judged on their performances as I start to think about next season.

‘They either need to step up or move out.’

Fareham Town are expecting a tough assignment against Lymington Town on Saturday at Cams Alders (3pm).

The Reds are looking for points in their bid to move away from relegation danger.

Reds manager Pete Stiles said: ‘We are unbeaten in our past six games so we have to fancy it.

‘It is important we turn draws into wins.’

Tom Settle and Gary Austin are ruled out by suspension.

Stiles is boosted by the return of striker Simon Woods and defender Tom Froggatt to his squad.

Baffins Milton Rovers welcome fourth-placed Portland United to the PMC Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

AFC Portchester make the short trip to face Hamble Club (3pm).

The Royals are still nervously looking over their shoulders at the teams below them.

In division one United Services Portsmouth visit Alton looking to close the gap on the top four.

Petersfield Town host AFC Fawley at Love Lane.