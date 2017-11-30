Harris aiming high as belief grows for Hawks

Have your say

Experienced central defender Ed Harris is convinced the Hawks have as good a chance as anyone of winning the National South title.

The Westleigh Park club are in fourth spot as they head towards the important Christmas period.

Harris believes the side have not come across any opponents to be feared so far this season and wants them to press on.

He said: ‘We made a good start and we have remained quite consistent.

‘This may have been unexpected from outside after being promoted but the players have always believed we would do okay.

‘Before a ball was even kicked at the start of the season we thought we could do well.

‘In terms of the belief that has just grown and we back ourselves against anyone.

‘Especially when it comes to a battle or the going gets tough we have the qualities to dig in.

‘This squad possesses a bit more backbone than maybe in the past.

‘Maybe we have done a bit better than we originally thought but must look to carry that on.

‘There is a feeling in the squad that we are in with a good chance.

‘In terms of the performances we are more than capable of getting back to back promotions.’

If the Hawks are to achieve that then they must improve their results at home.

Again on Tuesday night they let points slip from their grasp as Chelmsford City snatched a stoppage-time equaliser.

The contrast between the home results and those away from home puzzles defender Harris.

‘Our away form has been a lot better than at home and that is something we are trying to figure out.

‘The performances at home have been okay but we just seem to get sucker punched in the last ten minutes or so.

‘Away from home everybody seems to put their bodies on the line.

‘It also helps that when we are away teams come out at us a little bit more.

‘That allows us to soak up the pressure and hit them on the break.

‘Hopefully we can transform our home form and then we will be right up there challenging for the top spot.

‘We are approaching an important part of the season when games come thick and fast.

‘I think we are in good shape going into it.’

The Hawks face two important cup games in the next few days.

On Tuesday they go to Dover Road to face Moneyfields in the Hampshire Senior Cup.

Then on Saturday they go to face big-spending Essex side Billericay Town in the FA Trophy.