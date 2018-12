Have your say

Hawks boss Lee Bradbury has added another striker to the ranks at Westleigh Park.

The Hawks included new striker Hassan Jalloh - signed from Hayes & Yeading - among their substitutes for today's home National League clash with Bromley.

It comes after another forward, Jonah Ayunga, was recalled by Sutton after impressing for Bradbury's men.

Jalloh has scored 12 goals for Hayes in the Isthmian south central division this season.

