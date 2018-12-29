Havant and Waterlooville bid farewell to 2018 with a whimper

The Hawks endured a disappointing end to 2018 with a 3-0 defeat at home to Bromley in the National League

It was a desperately poor display from the home side who conceded a league double to their visitors.

Lee Bradbury rang the changes following the 2-2 draw against Eastleigh. Bradley Tarbuck, Jordan Rose, Will Wood, Alfie Rutherford and Djamel Leeflang all returned to the starting line-up.

The home side included new striker Hassan Jalloh, signed from Hayes & Yeading, among the subs. Ex-Hawk JJ Hooper was in the visitors’ starting XI.

In the opening minute home keeper Ben Dudzinski had to race out of his area to head the ball away from Hooper.

The Hawks’ first threat came when Dan Strugnell curled in a cross from the right but the Ravens got in a clearing header.

Leeflang livened things up on 17 minutes with a fiercely struck 25-yard effort which goalkeeper David Gregory beat away. In response Luke Coulson sent a drive wide of the far post.

There was a let-off for the Hawks when Coulson sent a header from a free-kick crashing over off the top of the crossbar.

The Ravens looked the sharper of the sides and it was no surprise when they took a 39th-minute lead.

Coulson's low shot from the edge of the area bounced off the foot of the post and HOOPER knocked in the rebound from close-range.

Jalloh replaced Kabamba up front at the start of the second half.

Tyler Cordner went within a whisker of slicing a corner into his own net. Soon a free-kick fell to visiting captain Jack Holland but he hooked his shot over from eight yards.

The home side continued to struggle and on 66 minutes the Ravens extended their lead.

A free-kick was delivered to the near post where HOLLAND powered in his header.

A third goal five minutes from the end sealed the Hawks’ fate. Dudzinski blocked Coulson’s effort but the striker hooked in the rebound.