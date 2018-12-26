Havant & Waterlooville injury pain ahead of important Boxing Day clash with Eastleigh

Have your say

Lee Bradbury faces a host of injury headaches ahead of the Hawks’ Vanarama National League derby against Eastleigh at Westleigh Park on Boxing Day (3pm).

The Hawks manager is set to be without his captain Brian Stock and leading scorer Alfie Rutherford.

Both picked up nasty looking injuries in the 1-1 draw at Hartlepool United.

Rutherford left the ground on crutches and Stock badly twisted his knee.

They are both huge losses for the Hawks in the fight to stay above the relegation zone.

In-form Eastleigh will pose a difficult test with just one defeat in their past six games.

They have also already won an impressive seven games away from home this season.

Bradbury, though, will take great encouragement from the Hawks display at Hartlepool.

It was a game they could easily have come away from with a win.

A real positive was the performances from debut-making pair Tyler Frost and Chris Paul.

Reading loanee Frost capped a lively display with the Hawks goal.

Paul, who replaced Stock at half-time, immediately showed his quality and range of passing.

Both could find themselves in the starting line-up this afternoon.

Another doubt is central defender Ed Harris who soldiered on in the closing stages in the north-east despite being injured.

Bradbury is hoping he will recover to retain his place.

The home side are left with limited resources up front because striker Jonah Ayunga was recalled by Sutton United during the week.

Bradbury hinted he wouldn't be bringing in any new faces before the game.

It means Aaron Cosgrave and Ibra Sekajja, neither of whom travelled on Saturday, could be recalled to the squad.

Meanwhile, Gosport Borough host Basingstoke Town at Privett Park (3pm).

The home side know a win is needed to ensure they stay out of the Southern League premier division south relegation zone.

Borough are two points ahead of Wimborne Town who currently occupy the third relegation spot.

Dave Carter is hoping Moneyfield’s recent lack of action won't impact on them as they visit Winchester City for their Southern League division one south contest (12midday).

Moneys have played just one game in the last month because of waterlogged pitches.

Despite their lack of games Carter's side remain in the play-off places with games in hand on all the teams above them.