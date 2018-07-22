Hawks boss excited by performance in Wycombe win

Have your say

The Hawks hinted they are ready for National League football by beating League One Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 in a pre-season friendly at Westleigh Park on Saturday.

Two Alfie Pavey penalties saw off the Chairboys and it was no more than Lee Bradbury’s side deserved.

The boss was delighted with the result but even more encouraged by the way it was achieved.

‘Pre-season results mean very little but performances do,’ said Bradbury.

‘This was a good display against a team two levels above us.

‘It was a very positive performance and not just because we won the game.

‘We were organised in our shape, especially when Wycombe had a lot of the ball in the final 25 minutes.

‘They didn't really hurt us and we remained patient in our defending.

‘We defended well, putting our heads on things and blocking when we had to.

‘I thought Andreas Robinson had a great game for us, protecting the back three.

‘And Paul Robinson marshalled things well at the back, so I am really pleased.

‘While both our goals came from the penalty spot, we got ourselves into really good positions to earn them.’

The Hawks started with plenty of energy and were rewarded with a 10th-minute breakthrough.

Former Pompey loanee keeper Ryan Allsop pulled off a terrific save to turn a powerful Pavey shot around the post.

But from the resulting corner Andreas Robinson was hauled to the ground and the referee pointed to the spot.

Pavey made no mistake, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way with an emphatic penalty.

Paul Robinson was off the field at the time as he had five stitches put into a cut just above his eye after clashing with Adebayo Akinfenwa.

On 38 minutes, Nicke Kabamba muscled his way into the area only to be tripped from behind.

Again Pavey scored – this time tucking the ball low into the opposite corner.

The Chairboys had more possession in the second half but they rarely looked like making it count.

The Hawks complete their preparations against League One AFC Wimbledon at Westleigh Park on Friday (7.45pm).

Hawks: Young, Williams, Harris, Robinson Paul, Rose, Stock, Fogden, Robinson Paul, Tarbuck, Kabamba, Pavey. Substitutes: Woodford, Cosgrave, Huggins, Carter, Rutherford, Molyneaux, Dudzinski