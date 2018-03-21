Hawks boss shrugs off setback in Cornwall

Lee Bradbury is refusing to push the panic button after the Hawks suffered a blow to their National League South title ambitions at Truro City last night.

The Westleigh Park outfit went down 1-0 at the hands of their Cornish hosts as they failed to take advantage of their game in hand at the top of the table.

Bradbury was disappointed his side were unable to extend their lead to five points over Dartford and Hampton & Richmond.

However, he remains positive about the bigger picture as they chase a spot in the National League next season.

‘We are still two points in front at the top and our fate is still very much in our own hands,’ said the boss.

‘The result was disappointing but I was happy with our performance. I made changes and felt it worked – giving us energy and fresh legs.

‘We went at them from the start and were desperately unlucky on a couple of occasions.

‘One shot came back off the post and another goalmouth scramble did not fall to us.

‘Then we got hit by a sucker-punch with what was probably their only effort on target.

‘We had four good chances in the game but ended up getting punished for not taking them.

‘At the end Truro were hanging on as we threw everything at them but we are still in a great position.’

Click here to read our report on the 1-0 defeat to Truro.