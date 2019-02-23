Have your say

The Hawks had to settle for a 0-0 draw against 10-man Halifax Town in the Vanarama National League at the Shay.

James Brevett was sent off in the first half for a bad tackle on Theo Lewis.

But defences remained on top as the visitors failed to make the most of their numerical advantage.

The Shaymen were quick out of the blocks, with Jonathan Edwards firing a shot over the top in the opening seconds.

Tyler Cordner defended solidly to prevent the lively Matty Kosylo getting past him.

James Hardy curled a shot narrowly wide of the far post as the home side continued to make the early running.

And it was 10 minutes before the Hawks launched their first attack of note.

Gradually, the visitors started to get more of a foothold in the game.

On 17 minutes Rory Williams swung a long-range free-kick wide of the target.

Three minutes later Kosylo found space on the edge of the area before sending his shot over the bar.

The game turned dramatically in the Hawks’ favour on 31 minutes when the hosts were reduced to 10 men.

Berrett was shown a straight red card for a poor late tackle on Lewis.

The feisty half ended with the Hawks piling the pressure on the home side.

James, who had been booked, was replaced by Hassan Jalloh at the start of the second half.

Lewis sent an overhead-kick narrowly over following good work by the substitute.

The visitors were working hard to make the most of their numerical advantage.

They went close again when Andreas Robinson volleyed past the upright from the edge of the area.

Chances continued to be few and far between, though, for both teams.

The home side were getting numbers behind the ball and trying to hit the visitors on the break.

Jalloh had a last-minute chance but shot straight at the goalkeeper.

In stoppage-time, Hawks keeper Ben Dudzinski tipped a Jordan Preston shot over the bar to ensure a point for the visitors.