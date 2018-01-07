Hawks denied fixture switch

Have your say

The Hawks’ plans to switch Tuesday night’s home game against Oxford City have been scuppered by the National League South.

With the recent heavy rain on the south coast threatening the Westleigh Park pitch, the two sides were happy to play the game at City’s Marsh Lane ground.

League officials, however, have ruled it out – claiming it would be unfair on other clubs to alter the schedule.

So the Hawks are left hoping the rain, which caused the postponement of Saturday’s home game against Wealdstone, will ease and allow them to get the game on.

Meanwhile, boss Lee Bradbury has signed 17-year-old academy prospect Owen Claydon, who recently scored on his debut in the Portsmouth Senior Cup win against Paulsgrove.

Two Jimmy Muitt goals earned Bognor a 2-2 draw at Whitehawk.

The Rocks fell behind to a penalty on the stroke of half-time after debut-making Manny Debowale was adjudged to have pushed Simon Mensah in the area.

Muitt levelled on 65 minutes – slotting in at the far post after Ibra Sekajja’s low cross was deflected.

The striker put the Rocks in front seven minutes later – latching on to a Doug Tuck pass and chipping the ball over the keeper.

The hosts levelled within four minutes before both sides had chances to win the game in an exciting finish.

The Rocks remain second from bottom – six points adrift of safety.

Moneyfields’ Southern League east division game against Thame United was postponed because of a waterlogged Dover Road pitch.

United Services’ Wessex League division one visit to AFC Stoneham was another casualty of the weather.

A Matt Rowland double and goals from Harry Potter, Matt Kirby and Matt Winslade helped Clanfield into the fifth round of the Hampshire Intermediate Cup as they beat Overton Reserves at Peel Park.

A last-minute Moulay Ousman goal edged Paulsgrove into the next round with a 1-0 win against Northwood St John at Marsden Road.