Hawks hoping pitch problems won’t stop Hamble tie

THE HAWKS are desperately hoping to play their Hampshire Senior Cup quarter-final after being left kicking their heels on Saturday.

Manager Lee Bradbury has a fully fit squad and is keen for them to get some much needed match action after recent postponement problems.

The Hawks are due to be facing Hamble Club on Tuesday at Westleigh Park (7.45pm).

A pitch inspection will be held on Tuesday morning before a final decision is made.

The Hawks have lost two Conference South home games to the weather since Christmas, including Saturday’s game against Gloucester City.

Though the club have invested heavily in the pitch and covers they continue to be plagued by a couple of problem areas.

Bradbury is hoping these can be attended to sooner rather than later.

‘The pitch doesn’t look very good at the moment but we are looking at different ways of improving it,’ said the Hawks boss.

‘Hopefully we can get the game on because we are desperate to play.

‘It is frustrating because we have got a full strength squad to choose from but can’t get games on to play.

‘The players continue to train hard but there is no substitute for playing games.

‘We need to get this game on so that players who have been on the fringes can get some minutes under their belt.

‘That is why the local cup competitions are important to us.

‘Players have to keep their good habits.’

Wessex League premier division side Hamble Club are going well after reaching the fifth round of the FA Vase, and they are now three games away from a Wembley final.

They were promoted from division one at the end of last season.

Bradbury knows the Hawks won’t be able to take them lightly.

He added: ‘They will see this as their cup final and want to cause an upset.

‘It is a chance for them to test themselves against Conference South players.

‘We won’t be able to take our foot off the pedal and have to approach the game in the right manner.’

AFC Portchester face Wessex League premier division rivals Blackfield & Langley away at Gang Warily in their quarter-final on Tuesday (7.45pm).

The Royals are looking to avenge a 2-0 home league defeat at the hands of the Watersiders in November.