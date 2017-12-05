Hawks pay heavy price for cup victory

Have your say

Lee Bradbury was left counting the cost of a Hampshire Senior Cup win at Moneyfields.

The Hawks manager watched Theo Lewis, Jordan Rose and Matt Tubbs fire his side into the next round with victory at Dover Road.

However, Alfie Rutherford and Wes Fogden suffered worrying injuries and had to be replaced during the first half of the tie.

Bradbury was pleased with the way his National League South troops kept their discipline against the Southern League east division hosts.

He said: ‘It was a good win but we have been left counting the cost.

‘It was a poor tackle on Alfie – the ball had already gone – and it has left him on crutches.

‘It looks like he could be out for a month or so.

‘Wes also had to come off after taking a kick.

‘It is very frustrating when you get kicked off the park but it is something you have to deal with.

‘And I thought we dealt with it a lot better in the second half.

‘The first half was nowhere near good enough but after the break we had a lot more intensity in our play.

‘When you come up against this you have to stay disciplined and do it in the right manner, which I felt we did.

‘Importantly, we also kept another clean sheet.’

Moneys, who themselves have been ravaged by injury, were forced to play defender Sam Pearce in goal.

And the stand-in stopper was soon in the thick of the action, saving with his legs to deny Rutherford in the opening moments.

On eight minutes, Pearce produced further heroics – this time keeping out a Jason Prior penalty with his legs.

At the other end. Hawks goalkeeper Alan Walker-Harris had to be alert to beat out a close-range shot from George Gregory.

Soon afterwards, Gary Austin forced a full-length diving save from Walker-Harris with a fierce angled drive.

When the Hawks broke the deadlock on 27 minutes, it came from a spectacular Lewis overhead-kick.

Wes Fogden suffered an injury and was replaced by Ryan Woodford.

Former Moneys striker Rutherford then had to be substituted before the break following a rugged challenge.

He was carried from the field with his leg in a splint as Tubbs took his place.

Moneys came under heavy pressure at the start of the second period.

Pearce grabbed a Woodford header on his line before producing a good low save to push away a Tubbs effort.

The hosts continued to dig in with a gritty stubbornness making life difficult for the Hawks.

However, Rose finally extended the visitors’ lead when he outjumped Pearce and fired in the loose ball on 67 minutes.

A foul on Tubbs earned the visitors a second penalty in the 75th minute.

Spot-kick duties were handed to the substitute and he rifled his effort high into the roof of the net.

Elsewhere, AFC Portchester beat Romsey Town 1-0 courtesy of a Bobby Scott goal.

And Sholing Sports beat Petersfield Town 3-0 in the Wessex League Cup.