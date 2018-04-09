Hawks plan to see off Thurrock’s goal threat... Reds are stretched

Have your say

The Hawks are aiming to capitalise on home advantage as they face East Thurrock United at Westleigh Park on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Boss Lee Bradbury, who has been named National League South manager of the month for March, knows his side need to keep winning in the race for the title.

He said: ‘We will go out and try to win every game we have left.

‘East Thurrock will be a threat because they have the leading goalscorer Sam Higgins in the league.

‘However we have the best defence in the league so it should be an intriguing contest.

‘It is vital we keep their attacking threat quiet and come out on top.’

In the Wessex League premier division Fareham Town embark on a punishing schedule of games with a trip to Hamble Club.

The Reds have to play seven games in the next 10 days.

Manager Pete Stiles insists it will put a huge strain on all involved.

He said: ‘It is incredible with no thought going into the welfare of players.

‘Having two players sent off in our last game doesn’t make it any easier.

‘I am still stewing about losing at home to Shaftesbury and it was a depressing day all round.

AFC Portchester remain without suspended pair Steve Ramsey and Jake Morgan for their game at Brockenhurst.

Joint-manager Mick Catlin expects to make a few changes.

He said: ‘We played Thursday and Saturday so a couple might need a rest.’

Horndean host Sholing at Five Heads Park (7.45pm).

Michael Birmingham has seen his team take 10 points out of the last 12 all against top-six sides.

Baffins Milton Rovers welcome Bemerton Heath Harlequins to the Kendall Stadium (7.45pm).