Hawks postponement hands Dartford initiative

Another Westleigh Park postponement threatens to hand the initiative to the Hawks’ National League South title rivals Dartford.

Last night’s game against East Thurrock United was called off after the pitch failed an afternoon inspection.

Second-placed Dartford, who trail the Hawks by three points with a game in hand, travel to Gloucester City tonight (7.45pm).

They boast a better goal-difference and can leapfrog Bradbury’s side with victory.

The Hawks boss is worried the wet weather will cost his side crucial momentum.

‘In the form we are in, all we want to do is keep playing and picking up points,’ said Bradbury.

‘It means it is another game we have to fit in. We seem to be fighting against our pitch all the time.

‘A lot of that is down to the fact it is built on water-cress beds and doesn’t hold the water very well.

‘We have had the pitch covered since Friday and did everything we could to save the game.

‘Somehow the heavy rain has got underneath in some areas leaving them soft.

‘Apparently so far it has been the wettest April for 10 years which doesn’t help our cause.

‘We had a similar situation a few years ago when we ended up playing a lot of games in a short space of time.

‘That year it ended up costing us a place in the play-offs.

‘We are already guaranteed a place in the play-offs this season but we don’t want it costing us the title.

‘Already we are playing twice a week for the last two weeks of the season.

‘Now it looks like we will have to play twice in one midweek.

‘One thing is certain – we can’t afford to lose any more games to the weather.

‘This is a minor setback but it is one we can deal with.

‘It will be a busy end to the season but I will maximise the use of my squad as much as I can.

‘Our focus is on winning our last four games and keeping the pressure on Dartford.

‘The players are chomping at the bit to get out there and carry on their good work.’

Gosport Borough’s crucial Southern League premier division relegation decider has also been postponed.

So too the east division clash between Moneyfields and Arlesey at Dover Road.