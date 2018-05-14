Hawks reward fans with season-ticket deal

Have your say

THE HAWKS are looking to reward their loyal supporters with a special season-ticket deal ahead of their first-ever season in the National League.

For a three-week period they have an early bird season ticket offer.

Fans will be able to purchase a season ticket priced at £125 which will cover all 23 home National League games.

Normal entry prices for next season are being set at £16 for adults and £12 for concessions.

This is an increase of £3 on both from last season.

The club also intend to continue offering a special rate for Pompey season ticket holders.

Hawks director Trevor Brock believes the offers represent an excellent deal as the Hawks make the step up to the next level.

He said: ‘As a club we feel what we are offering is a brilliant deal for the supporters.

‘Part of this is wanting to look after the fans who have stuck with us all the way through.

‘This offer will be available until June 14 and after that the price will revert to £230.

‘Our prices are at the lower end of what is normally charged at National League level.

‘Some clubs are charging as much as £24 as a basic entry.

‘We wanted to reward our loyal fans and at the same time charge a realistic price for the area.

‘Since winning promotion we have done a fair bit of research and looked at how much we can expect our attendances to increase.

‘Maidenhead United when they went up doubled their gates.

‘Sutton United went up from 400 to 1,700 in season ticket sales.

‘Realistically we are expecting to add another 400 to our gate on average.

‘We have taken the best lessons from clubs and given it our own local focus.’

The Hawks are heading into the unknown as they prepare for their first-ever season in the National League.

Brock insists that though they face new challenges the principles at the club will remain the same.

Chairman Derek Pope and the directors of the club have achieved what they have so far with careful housekeeping.

They are not prepared to put the club at risk by spending money they don’t believe they can raise.

‘Our main principle with pricing has been to keep it affordable for the local fans,’ added Brock.

‘We know our budget will be among the lowest in the National League.

‘At the same time we are determined to continue living within our means.’

Towards the end of the season the Hawks were attracting a thousand plus fans to Westleigh Park.

The final game of the season against Concord Rangers attracted 2,270 to the ground.

With the visitors bringing just a handful of fans it shows the potential available for the Hawks to exploit.