Hawks see the hard work recognised

THE HAWKS enjoyed a weekend of celebration at the Vanarama National League Awards evening held at the internationally famous Celtic Manor Hotel Newport.

Not only did the club received the National League South Trophy but manager Lee Bradbury was also named National League South manager of the year.

The Hawks have also achieved Community Project of the Year across all the leagues for their work in the community with the older generation.

This is recognition of the work done in developing walking football in the community.

Club director Trevor Brock felt the occasion recognised just how far the club has come in recent years.

He said: ‘Where we are in the non-league pyramid was brought home to us when we sat down.

‘On one side of us was Leyton Orient and on the other side Hartlepool United.

‘It shows just what the club has achieved.

‘Teams like Woking, Chester, Torquay United and Stockport County are all playing at a level below us.

‘It was also good to hear the glowing reference that was given to our manager when he was interviewed in front of the audience.

‘Our management team works hard and few teams are better prepared than ours.

‘It is good to see that recognised.

‘The club were also applauded for sticking by him two years ago after being relegated.

‘Our reward has been two consecutive promotions.’

There was further good news that BT Sport are continuing their coverage of National League football.

This means the Hawks can expect increased live coverage and greater national exposure.

‘Being on live television should make us an even more attractive proposal for prospective advertisers,’ added Brock.