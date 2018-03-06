Hawks through to Hampshire Senior Cup final

Have your say

The Hawks booked a spot in the Hampshire Senior Cup final with a 2-0 victory over an AFC Bournemouth development side.

Lee Molyneaux and James Hayter got the goals to defeat the Cherries in the Westleigh Park semi-final.

And Lee Bradbury’s side will now meet Blackfield & Langley in the final after they overcame Winchester City 1-0 in the other last-four tie.

The Hawks made seven changes to the side that beat Gloucester City last week.

And they started well, with a Brian Stock pass deflected by a defender before Theo Lewis could connect.

The half was 20 minutes old before there were any meaningful efforts on goal, though.

First Lewis saw a chance blocked and then Andreas Robinson shot a foot over the Cherries crossbar.

Dan Strugnell headed a Stock free-kick straight at the Bournemouth keeper as the Hawks continued to enjoy the better of the play.

The visitors, while neat and tidy, seemed to have little cutting edge and when they did open the home side up, the ball bounced off Antonio Diaz for a goal-kick.

On 35 minutes, Stock shot from 20 yards and the Cherries keeper did well to turn the ball around the post.

The Hawks corner came to nothing – as did a Bournemouth set-piece shortly before the interval when their first shot on goal was deflected behind.

The hosts began the second half in determined fashion and took the lead on 53 minutes as Molyneaux smashed home from two yards following a Stock corner.

Good work by Jason Prior set Alfie Rutherford away and his shot from 20 yards was deflected behind.

The Hawks were well on top and on 75 minutes extended their lead when Prior crossed for Hayter to head home.

Before the final whistle, Rutherford forced a low save from the Cherries keeper and Hayter saw header blocked following a Strugnell cross.

Elsewhere, Fareham Town twice came from behind to beat Horndean 3-2 in their Wessex League premier division derby at Five Heads Park.

Deans skipper Ash Howes and Miles Everett – with a penalty – had both put the hosts in front only for the Reds to snatch a winner in the final minute.

Petersfield Town lost 6-1 to Brockenhurst at Love Lane.

In division one, Lewis Beale struck twice as United Services beat Tadley Calleva 5-2.

Miguel Perez and James Franklyn were also on target in the home victory.