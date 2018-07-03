Hawks to unleash Robinson, Kabamba and Pavey on Gosport Borough

Have your say

Lee Bradbury is ready to unleash his new Hawks signings on Gosport Borough at Privett Park on Wednesday night (7.45pm).

Paul Robinson, Nicke Kabamba and Alfie Pavey are all expected to feature as the Hawks begin their build-up to a maiden National League campaign.

Meanwhile, Craig McAllister will launch his spell as Borough boss – alongside coach and former Westleigh Park striker Matt Tubbs.

For Bradbury, the trip to the Southern League outfit is the perfect way to kick things off ahead of Pompey’s visit on Saturday.

‘The players are looking forward to getting out on the pitch with the ball again,’ said the Hawks boss.

‘We are looking to increase our fitness through games this summer.

‘It is also a chance for our new players to start integrating with the rest of the squad.

‘You can’t beat doing that in a game situation.

‘In our eyes it is important to have a good pre-season in order to make sure we hit the ground running when the season starts on August 4.

‘We will look for the players to keep climbing the fitness ladder – aiming to peak in time for our first game.

‘These are early days but the next three or four weeks are crucially important.’

Bradbury is likely to give his entire Hawks squad a run out. However, there is a doubt over Rory Williams.

The former Borough man, who was one of the Hawks’ best players last season, has taken a knock to his knee.

While Williams would dearly love to turn out against his old side, Bradbury will not take any risks.

‘We may have to err on the side of caution,’ added the boss.

‘Rory was a massive player for us last season and we need to make sure he is fit for the start of this campaign.’

The Hawks are likely to find themselves up against former striker Tubbs.

The ex-Pompey forward left Westleigh Park last week to take up the position of player-coach with Borough.

Bradbury has suggested he needs a replacement but indicated he is in no hurry to find one.

‘At the moment I am happy to give the lads already here the opportunity,’ he said.

‘I won't be bringing anyone in for the sake of it and by being patient hopefully we will make sure we get the right man.’