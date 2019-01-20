Horndean building something special… Portchester punished

Have your say

Horndean are in good shape as boss Michael Birmingham saw his team continue their superb Wessex League premier division form with a 3-0 win against Brockenhurst at Five Heads Park.

The Deans boss believes his squad can really go on and make a big impact.

He said: ‘This was another good day at the office and the feeling is we are building something special here.

‘I can't speak highly enough of the players.

‘We have got a very good squad of players here and a lot of hard work has been put in by the backroom staff.

‘This was another great three points along with a clean sheet.

‘In the first half we played some wonderful football and asked a lot of questions of Brockenhurst.

‘Our second goal on the stroke of half-time proved the killer blow.’

Sean McMonagle put the hosts in front with a terrific first-time volley into the bottom corner of the net.

A minute before the break Alfie Lis extended the lead with his 14th goal of the season.

Fuzz Kanjanda sealed the win in the final minute.

Baffins Milton Rovers were left ruing missed opportunities in their 2-1 defeat at Tadley Calleva.

Steve Leigh’s side dominated the second half only to squander a catalogue of missed chances.

Rovers made the perfect start taking the lead inside the first five minutes.

Ashton Leigh sent in a deep cross and Tyler Yates turned the ball in at the far post.

The home side soon equalised and snatched all three points with a goal two minutes from the end.

AFC Portchester slumped to a 4-2 home defeat against Bournemouth Poppies.

Royals boss Mick Catlin slammed the defending.

He said: ‘With the ball we played reasonably well and it was out of possession that we had problems.

‘We have been weak at defending crosses all season.

‘Bournemouth launched the ball into our area at every opportunity and exploited that;

‘Their striker bullied us all afternoon and ended up with a hat-trick.’

The Royals will look to avoid a third successive defeat at Team Solent on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

Fareham Town suffered a thumping 5-0 reverse at Hamworthy United.

In division one Petersfield Town romped to a 6-1 home win against Folland Sports.