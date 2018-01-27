Horndean come from behind for win while Moneyfields slip to defeat

Have your say

JIMMY Muitt helped Bognor to a 1-1 draw in their National League south division match at Hungerford.

The hosts took the lead on 28 minutes through a Louis Soares penalty, before Muitt scored after 53 minutes.

In the Southern League east division, Moneyfields lost 3-1 against Rushden & Diamonds.

The visitors went 2-0 up after 21 minutes and saw a 29th-minute penalty saved.

As the half drew to a close both teams were reduced to 10 men.

Two minutes after the restart Moneyfields scored through Steve Hutchings, but the visitors pulled further ahead on 70 minutes.

In the Wessex League premier division, AFC Portchester won 1-0 against Lymington thanks to Dale Mason’s ninth-minute effort.

Both teams saw players sent off, with the Royals ending the game with nine men.

Horndean edged a seven-goal thriller against Portland.

The Deans were 3-0 down at half-time, before goals from Josh Maloney (2), Benny Read and Tyler Moret earned them the win.

Baffins Milton Rovers lost 4-3 at Alresford Town, conceding a later winner.

Petersfield lost 5-3 at Andover despite having a two-goal lead through two Luke Kendall penalties.