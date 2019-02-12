Have your say

Horndean extended their unbeaten run in the Wessex League premier division to eight games with a hard-fought 4-2 win against Lymington Town at Five Heads Park.

The victory consolidated the Deans’ second spot in the table – 11 points behind runaway leaders Sholing.

Alfie Lis grabbed a brace for the home side, before two late Jack Maloney strikes sealed the win.

Lis gave the home side a 19th-minute lead, heading in a Benny Read cross.

However, two goals in three minutes for Lymington – the first a 33rd-minute penalty – turned the game on its head.

Lis struck again to level the scores five minutes into the second half.

Former Pompey player Maloney then volleyed Horndean ahead in the 74th minute, before he killed the visitors off from the penalty spot six minutes later.

A 3-2 defeat at Bournemouth Poppies stretched Baffins Milton Rovers’ winless run in the league to six games.

The visitors almost snatched a dramatic point with two goals in the final two minutes – but the damage had already been done.

The game looked virtually over as a contest at half-time, after the home side raced into a 3-0 lead.

An eighth-minute penalty gave the Poppies the early advantage.

They extended their lead on 29 minutes when a shot from outside the area wrong-footed Baffins keeper Cameron Scott.

A third home goal then arrived on the stroke of half time, leaving Steve Leigh's side with a mountain to climb.

The home side were reduced to 10 men 15 minutes from the end, following a straight red card for a late challenge.

In a dramatic finale, Shane Cornish scored twice in as many minutes for the visitors, but in the end they run out of time.

AFC Portchester fought out an uninspiring 0-0 draw against Tadley Calleva at the Crest Finance Stadium.

Home defender Craig Hardy saw red in only his second game back for the Royals after being sent off on his debut.

Portchester have now gone six games without a win in the league.

Meanwhile, Moneyfields were dumped out of the Russell-Cotes Cup by Hampshire Premier League Paulsgrove following a 2-0 defeat at Dover Road.

The visitors scored twice in five second-half minutes against their much-changed hosts.

Tommy Woodward and Josh Benfield grabbed the all important goals.